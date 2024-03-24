They Call Him OG: Emraan Hashmi's poster from Pawan Kalyan starrer released | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM They Call Him OG is said to be released in theaters in September this year

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 45th birthday today. His current filmography has brought the actor back into the race. With Tiger 3, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Showtime, Emraan Hashmi has become the talk of the town. Now fans just want to know about each of his whereabouts. Meanwhile, on his 45th birthday, the makers of They Call Him OG shared the first poster of Hashmi on Instagram. This film will mark his debut in South Industry.

Emraan Hashmi's look as Omi Bhau is out now

It is noteworthy that Emraan will be seen in the role of 'Omi Bhau' in the They Call Him OG. In this film, Emraan will be seen sharing the screen with South superstar Pawan Kalyan. Releasing the first look of Emraan, the film's producer DVV Danayya wrote on X, 'Happy Birthday to Omi Bhau'. In the poster, the Showtime actor can be seen smoking a cigarette in an angry rough look. Since the first look came out, there has been a huge response from the fans. Emraan has also shared the post on his Instagram.

They Call Him OG cast and release date

Currently, the shooting of They Call Him OG is going on, in which apart from Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan, actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Shriya Reddy, Harish Uthman, Tej Sapru, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajay Ghosh will also feature in this film. They Call Him OG is said to be released in theaters in September this year.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Currently, Emraan is in the news for his recently released web series Showtime. The audience is very fond of his character in the series. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mahima Makwana are in the lead roles in this series. At the same time, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz have also played important roles in Showtime. Apart from this, Emraan Hashmi is also seen in Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan. Hashmi has played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia in the film.

