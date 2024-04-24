Ileana D'Cruz opens up about staying away from films, reveals reason behind saying yes to 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ileana D'Cruz opens up about staying away from films

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz has returned to the screen after a long time. The wait for her fans to see her on-screen ended with the film 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' released in March this year. Now another new film featuring Ileana, Do Aur Do Pyaar has been released. During a recent press meet, the actor talked about taking a break from films.

For the unversed, Ileana D'Cruz had quit acting due to her pregnancy. In an interview, Ileana said that she had not taken this decision after thinking. She said that the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' was shot in the year 2021, but it has been released now. The actor further added that due to the Corona epidemic in the year 2020, all work had come to a halt.

Ileana is happy that people are praising her work

While staying away from the big screen, he also worked on OTT. In the year 2021, she was seen in the film 'The Big Bull'. She said that she had shot a web series in the year 2022, but due to pregnancy, she had to take a break. Ileana said that she had never made any decision to take a break before becoming pregnant. Now after his comeback, she is happy that the audience is appreciating her work.

There was no demand to be fitter in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' says Ileana

Ileana also revealed that she had agreed to work in the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' because there was no demand to be very fit for her character. As soon as she got the offer of the film, she said yes to the film. Ileana also talked to the film's director about fitness. She had told the director that she is not thin at the moment and if such a girl is needed in the film then she is not in a position to do so. On this, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta told her that she is beautiful the way she is. And should do the film in the physical state that she was.