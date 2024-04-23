Vijay Deverakonda attends his body guard's wedding reception | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vijay Deverakonda attends his body guard's reception

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the wedding of his personal security guard Ravi. He arrived with his parents to attend the wedding, videos, and photos of which are also going viral on social media. Vijay Deverakonda's bodyguard Ravi got married in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda's photos go viral

In the pictures surfaced from the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda's security guard, the star can be seen posing fiercely with the groom. Talking about Vijay's look, he reached the function wearing a blue colored shirt, yellow pants, and a matching cap. In another photo, Vijay is shown welcoming him wearing a shawl, while in the other photo, he is seen getting photographed with the bride and groom.

Fans praised Vijay's act

In a photo from the wedding reception, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen posing with his security guard and the groom. Fans ahild the actor for his simplicity. One fan commented, 'This is the real hero, that's why the South is at the forefront.' Another social media user wrote, 'He is very down to earth.' Another user commented, 'Vijay sir, you are very respected.'

Vijay Deverakonda's work front

Talking about the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star' with Mrunal Thakur. The chemistry of both these actors has been loved by the audience. The Family Star has also been liked for its storytelling and music. Now Deverakonda will next be seen in 'VD 12'. There are reports that he can play the role of a policeman in this film. Moreover, Vijay's manager was also spotted with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Hence, it's possible that Neel may want to sign Vijay for his next directorial.

On the other hand, Mrunal will next be seen in Vishwambhara. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Trisha in the lead roles. The film may have been announced in 2023 but it will be released next year.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to again play 'Don' in Suhana Khan starrer 'King' | Deets Inside