Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari celebrates 8 years of Nil Battey Sannata starring Swara Bhaskar, Pankaj Tripathi

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, one of Indian cinema’s acclaimed filmmakers, has carved out a unique identity with her compelling storytelling. Her films like Nil Battey Sannata are widely celebrated and loved by all sections of society. The comedy-drama, headlined by Swara Bhaskar, Riya Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ratna Pathak Shah, completed 8 years since its release today. Upon its release, it garnered critical acclaim and resonated positively with audiences.

Beyond national success, the film also made waves internationally, premiering at the Silk Road Film Festival in Fuzhou, China. It was subsequently showcased at festivals such as the Marrakech International Film Festival and the Cleveland International Film Festival. Later, it was screened at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), receiving praise at the event.

Ashwiny Iyer's Instagram Post

To commemorate the 8th anniversary, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a glimpse on social media with a heartfelt caption: “8 Years. Re-started a dream with hope. Only Gratitude for all the love even today. #fortheloveofcinema #nilbatteysannata #makeyourownpath #8yearsofnilbatteysannata.”

Watch the post here:

Following the Hindi version’s success, Nil Battey Sannata was also remade in the Tamil and Malayalam languages. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial brilliance includes films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, among others.

On the work front

For the unversed, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been earning praises for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal, as well as Huma Qureshi's Tarla. Ashwini had written and co-produced these films.

Moreover, the filmmaker-writer is said to be making another female-oriented film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Both actors came together in 2019's Good Newwz. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The audience loved Kareena and Kiara's camaraderie. And seems like they'll reunite once again in Ashwiny Iyer's next.

