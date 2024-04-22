Ranveer Singh files FIR against AI Deepfake video, spokesperson confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh

From ruling the silver screen with powerful performances to winning hearts with his cute gestures, ladies have reasons more than one to make Ranveer Singh their forever crush. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat and received a positive response for his performance and since then he has never looked back. Ranveer Singh became the latest victim of the deepfake video and in the latest development, Ranveer Singh has filed a police complaint.

Issuing the statement, the spokesperson said, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh."

Reason behind Ranveer Singh filing FIR

In the deepfake AI deepfake, which is doing rounds on social media, claimed that the actor has sought votes for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Previously, Ranveer Singh has also spoken about deepfakes and expressed the same on social media. He wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostoonn".

Recently, Ranveer Singh walked for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Varanasi alongside Kriti Sanon on April 14. Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed in a red lehenga whereas Ranveer wore a golden-wine-coloured dhoti-sherwani and the duo looked every bit magical. Ranveer Singh will soon reprise the role of Simba in 'Singham Again'. The film also stars Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also has 'Don 3' in his pipeline. Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead role with Ranveer in this film. Apart from this, he will be seen in Aditya Dhar's Shaktimaan. Fans are eagerly waiting for both Ranveer's films.

