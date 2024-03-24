Box Office Report: Madgaon Express overshadows Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, earns double on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Seems like Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express has overshadowed Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

March 22 witnessed another box office clash on the silver screen. Two Bollywood actors marked their directorial on this day. Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express and Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released this Friday and did a business of more than Rs 1 crore on its first day. However, beating the other, Madgaon Express got a tremendous response from the audience. Featuring Avinash Tiwari Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi have played the lead roles, the film has impressed the critics as well as the audience.

Madgaon Express earned Rs 4.50 crore in two days

Madgaon Express is a comedy-drama film, which is attracting people a lot. The movie has received good reviews from critics. From the story to the acting of the lead star cast, it is being praised a lot. The account of Madgaon Express opened with Rs 1.5 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film has earned double. According to the early report of Sacnilk, the film has done a business of Rs 3 crore across the country on Saturday. In this way, Madgaon Express has done a business of Rs 4.50 crore in two days.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar collected this much on the second day

On the other hand, there has also been an increase in the second-day collection of Randeep Hooda's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. However, the movie did not earn much on the first day. The film's account opened at the box office with Rs 1.05 crore. According to Sacnilk report, Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar earned Rs 2.25 crore on the second day i.e. on Saturday. The total earnings of the film have reached Rs 3.30 crore.

Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express overshadows Randeep Hooda

It is clear from these figures that in terms of box office earnings that Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express is overshadowing Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Now in the coming days, it has to be seen which film earns more and which one lags behind in terms of collections.

Also Read: Has Siddharth Anand again postponed Tiger Shroff's Rambo due to lack of budget?