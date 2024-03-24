Has Siddharth Anand again postponed Tiger Shroff's Rambo due to lack of budget?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tiger Shroff's Rambo has been in discussion since last year

Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Rambo has been in the news from time to time for the last several years. It has been reported many times that the makers are gearing up to start shooting soon. However, nothing solid has come to the fore from Siddharth Anand's camp. Moreover, recently news websites stated that this film is ready to go on the floors. However, this does not seem to be happening now. Siddharth Anand is going to produce the film in collaboration with Jio Studios.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan's box office collection will decide the fate of Rambo

Siddharth Anand's production house has taken up the responsibility of making Rambo featuring Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. However, Sid will not sit on the director's chair. The command of its direction has been handed over to Rohit Dhawan. But according to the latest reports, the film has been postponed once again. If reports are to be believed then, directors Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand had planned to start shooting the film in April 2024, but it is getting delayed due to budget constraints.

It is being told that before this film which is going to be made with a budget of Rs 150 crore. Jio Studios seem to be waiting for the release of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and after that, they wanted to move ahead with Rambo. However, now it seems like the budget of Rambo will be reevaluated based on the performance of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Currently, the probable start date for Tiger Shroff starrer is said to be July 2024. It is being said that the performance of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office will decide the future of Rambo.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are going to be seen in the film. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a negative role in the film. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F will also be seen showing the magic of their acting in this film.

