Here's how Priyamani was cast opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, director Amit Sharma makes revelation

Maidaan is one of the most awaited films of this year. The makers of the film have announced its release date on Saturday. The film is all set to hit the theaters on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. Priya Mani is in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. And during a recent media interaction, Maidaan's director Amit Sharma talked about Keerthy Suresh being replaced by Priyamani opposite Ajay Devgn.

Here's why Keerthi Suresh was replaced by Priyamani

For the unversed, Keerthy Suresh was to play the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film, but later she was replaced by Priyamani. In a recent interview, the film's director Amit Sharma revealed the reason behind this change. "I had a definite idea in my mind about the role of Abdul Rahimi's wife and I wanted the lead role to look like that, but during that time Kirti lost a lot of weight and due to this she was replaced," said Maidaan director Amit Sharma.

Maidaan is based on the real-life incidences of Syed Abdul Rahim

Talking about the story of the film, it will give a glimpse of the true story of the unsung hero Syed Abdul Rahim, who dedicated his life to football and brought great pride to India. The biographical sports drama film is a tribute to the golden era of Indian football under coach Syed Abdul Rahim, chronicling the team's victories in the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games.

Maidaan cast and makers

Talking about the cast of the film, apart from Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh are in the lead roles. Presented by Fresh Lime Films, Zee Studios, and Bayview Projects. Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunav Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2024.