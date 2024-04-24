Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment announces 'Operation Trident' with Sunshine Digimedia

Follow us on Image Source : X Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have announced a new film, titled Operation Trident

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has announced a new film in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia. The film is titled, Operation Trident and is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The makers took to Excel Entertainment's official X profile to share the update.

The official announcement is here!

The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhavan New Delhi. where the makers can be seen posing with the signed papers. "Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia presents Operation Trident. The film is based on the #IndianNavy’s daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come. The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhavan #NewDelhi, in the presence of Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia)," read their caption.

See the post here:

The makers have nit yet revealed further details of the film. Be it the cast or the release date, seems like nothing has been finalised yet. However, it remains interesting to see who will be seen playing the roles in this glorious project.

Significance of ‘Operation Trident’

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched an attack on the Indian air bases.

“In response to their offensive attacks, the Indian Navy planned an attack on the night of December 4& 5, as Pakistan didn’t have the aircraft to carry out bombings. The Indian Navy targeted the Pakistan Naval Headquarters of Karachi during Operation Trident. It launched three missile boats INS Veer, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and Vidyut-class boats, towards Karachi and sank three Pakistani Navy ships, including PNS Khaibar. There were Hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel killed during the attack commodore Kasargod Pattana Shetty Gopal Rao led the whole operation of the Indian Navy. To Celebrate the success of the Indian Navy, Indian Navy Day is observed in the whole county,” the Ministry of Tourism website said.

