Pushpa 2: The Rule: Pushpa Pushpa promo out now, song to release on May 1st, 2024 | Watch

The globally-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna has brought a wave after the makers teased the fans and the audiences with the stunning teaser and dynamic poster. Ever since the release, the film has been trending on social media and the excitement of everyone doubled when the makers announced the release of the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa' from Allu Arjun starrer.

Puspa Pushpa song promo out now!

Continuing the road to the film's release, the makers have dropped the lyrical promo of the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa'. As the title suggests, the song promises to be a catchy foot-tapping song that promises a larger-than-life introduction to Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Taking to social media, the makers captioned the video as, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle “Pushpa Pushpa” will be out on May 1st at 11:07 AM."

Watch the promo here:

When will the full song release?

Going to the lyrical promo, the song promises to be an electrifying track with the rage of Allu Arjun as the Pushpa attached to it. The chanting in the background of 'Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa' ignites the goosebumps and makes us more excited to watch the full song released on 1st May 2024 at 110:07 AM.

About the film

Allu Arjun, under director Sukumar's guidance, reprises his role for the sequel, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is significant to note that the first part, Pushpa: The Rise earned around 360-373 crore at the world box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles. Both these films will be released on August 15, 2024.

