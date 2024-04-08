Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is OUT now!

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is out now on his 42nd birthday

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed the most awaited film of the year. After a long wait the fans and the audiences are finally able to witness the hysteria of Pushpa Raj with its teaser. Yes! you read that right. The makers of Pushpa 2 have finally shared the teaser of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is significant to note that the Pan India star turned 42 today, and on the occasion, the makers have now shared the teaser of the much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2 also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

The Pushpa 2 teaser is out now!

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's teaser looks solid. The Red sandalwood smuggling syndicate will once again be seen on the rise. The Pushpa teaser gave a glimpse of the madness that the second part will bring along. Fahadh Faasil And Rashmika Mandanna have not been featured in the teaser.

The first part dealt with a labourer rising through the ranks of a red sandal smuggling syndicate and making some powerful enemies in the process. And now Pushpa 2 will deal with the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh. Played by Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the actors will be seen continuing their rivalry in this epic conclusion to the two-part action drama.

Watch the teaser here:

About the film

Allu Arjun, under director Sukumar's guidance, reprises his role for the sequel, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is significant to note that the first part, Pushpa: The Rise earned around 360-373 crore at the world box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles. Both these films will be released on August 15, 2024.

