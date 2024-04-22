Anil Kapoor to star in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Anil Kapoor might feature in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgan's performance in his recently released film Maidaan is being highly appreciated. Ajay is seen in the role of a football coach S.A. Rahim in this film. Meanwhile, big news is coming regarding his upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De 2'. Ajay along with Rakulpreet Singh and Tabu featured in 2019's romance-comedy De De Pyaar De. The film was directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Now rumours have started regarding the next part of this film. According to media reports, another big actor has been approached for the second part of this film.

Anil Kapoor can be seen in De De Pyar De 2

According to media reports, evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has been approached for this film. It is being said that Anil liked the story and has responded positively to this. It is being told that this time the audience is going to have double the fun in the film. The conflict between Ajay and Anil's characters in the film will make people laugh. Moreover, a close source revealed that both the actors are also excited to play these characters.

On the work front

Talking about the work front of both the actors, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Animal and Fighter. He was seen in the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, while in Fighter, he played the role of an Air Force officer and Hrithik Roshan's senior. On the other hand, Ajay has played the role of a football coach in the recently released film Maidaan. His acting in this has also been praised a lot. Apart from this, Ajay will be seen in Singham Again opposite Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. He also has Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Jimmy Shergill and Tabu and the Hindu remake of the South film Naandhi in the pipeline. Apart from these, Ajay will also feature in Raid 2 opposite Vani Kapoor and Golmaal 5 with the gang.

