Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' gets new release date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Sabarmati Report new release date announced

Giving a short glimpse of the incident that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat, the teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' indeed left the audience in absolute astonishment. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to witness this film. Yes! Vikrant Massey and Raashi Khanna's next has been postponed. The film will now be released in August instead of May 3rd.

The Sabarmati Report's new release date

Earlier The Sabarmati Report was being released on May 3rd. But now the film has been pushed till August. The Balaji Telefilms' Instagram page shares a new poster of The Sabarmati Reports and revealed the new release date. "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!" read their caption. The makers, Balaji Motion Pictures while submitting the film for censor certificate, they had got a call regarding changing the release date as they may face problems due to Aachar Sanhita in India so they decided to go ahead with 2nd August, 2024. Well, this has indeed piqued the excitement a notch higher, and as the release date of the film has been announced, the trailer is eagerly awaited.

The Sabarmati Teaser

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' gave a glimpse of the unknown facts that had been hidden for 22 years, after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express. It indeed left the audience talking about it in no time. While the teaser raised the excitement for its release to an all-time high.

About the film

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film has been directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The Sabarmati Report will now be released on August 2nd, 2024 in theatres.

Also Read: The Delhi Files to release next year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares big update | Deets Inside