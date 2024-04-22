The Delhi Files to release next year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares big update | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files to release next year

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who rose to fame with The Kashmir Files has given a big update on his upcoming film The Delhi Files. The filmmaker answered to an X tweet and revealed that his next film will be released in 2025. Not only this, Agnihotri also talked about his lead actors. Seems like the filmmaker chose to reveal some important information about the film to maintain the enthusiasm among the audience.

What did Vivek Agnihotri write on X?

Responding to a social media user's tweet, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “As of now, #TheDelhiFiles is going on floors on time this year. It will be released next year. In which there is no big star. But just big content.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always focused on his story and subject and made him the hero of his films. In such a situation, he has assured the audience that 'The Delhi Files' is going to present an even bigger and entertaining story.

