After Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun falls victim to Deepfake video | WATCH

As the Lok Sabha elections begin, the number of deepfake videos of celebrities on social media platforms is also increasing rapidly. Every day, pictures and videos of some famous celebrities are going viral, claiming that they are campaigning. Such tactics are being adopted to mislead people during elections. Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were recently victims of deepfake videos. Both of them took action in this matter and also lodged an FIR. Now a similar clip of actor Allu Arjun has surfaced on social media. While sharing the clip it is being said that he is campaigning for the Congress Party. However, the video is AI-generated and false.

Allu Arjun's viral video is fake

In the video, Allu Arjun is seen standing in an open-top car, waving and smiling at people. His wife Sneha Reddy is also seen next to him. Many people can also seen around the couple. While sharing the video, the caption has been written, 'Allu Arjun is in the fray for the honour of Congress.' Another person said, 'Allu Arjun is India's biggest superstar. He is campaigning for the Congress Party.

Watch video here:

When and where is this video from?

The video is basically from the year 2022 when Allu Arjun went to New York. He represented India in the 'India Day Parade', one of the most famous annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in America. There Allu was also honoured with the title of Grand Marshal. After this, the actor himself shared videos related to this program. The couple also celebrated the completion of 75 years of India's independence in New York. A video of Allu Arjun waving the national flag at the parade was posted on his Instagram Story with the caption, 'It was an honour to be the Grand Marshal of the India Day Parade in New York.'

On Allu Arjun's work front

Talking about Allu Arjun's work front, he will soon be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The shooting of this film is in the final stages. This film will hit the theaters on August 15. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in the film. Let us remind you, that Rashmika has also become a victim of deepfake video.

