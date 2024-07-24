Grevin Museum issues gold coins in honour of Shah Rukh Khan | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Grevin Museum issues gold coins in honour of SRK

Name, fame, stardom, money and respect, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left no stone unturned to achieve either of these. With back-to-back hits in 2023, the actor will now be back on the big screens in 2025. However, this one-year gap has not at all impacted his stardom. Moreover, the superstar has now added another feather to his cap, and has achieved such a milestone which will be difficult for any other actor to achieve.

Shah Rukh's special honour

In his 30-year film career, Shah Rukh Khan gave many unmatched films to the cinema world and his contribution was commendable. That is why many foreign countries have also given him special honours and awards. Grevin Glasse of Paris, the capital of France, has issued a special gold coin in honour of SRK. He is the only Bollywood actor to receive it. In the year 2018, the famous Grevin Museum of Paris issued a gold coin in honour of Shah Rukh, in which the actor's picture is printed and his name is also written. A fan page of Shah Rukh announced this special honour with a glimpse of this coin.

See the post here

Last year was amazing for Shah Rukh Khan

Let us remind you that in the year 2008, SRK's wax statue was also installed in this museum. It is worth noting that so far 14 wax statues of King Khan have been made in different parts of the world. At present, Shah Rukh Khan's stature in the cinema world can be estimated from this. Talking about SRK's work, he was last seen in 'Dunki'. The past year was very good for him. Three films of the actor were released and all three have been a hit in theaters. 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', all three set new records in earnings. These films also did good business abroad. Now soon the actor will be seen in 'King'. At present, more information has not been revealed about this film yet.

