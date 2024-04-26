Eminem announces new album titled 'The Death of Slim Shady', to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : C Rapper Eminem

Rapper Eminem, who recently appeared at the NFL Draft, has announced that his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), will be released this summer. A trailer for the album features a true crime reporter discussing the demise of Eminem's alter ego, Slim Shady. "Through his complex and oft-criticised, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies," he said.

Eminem’s longtime associate 50 Cent also makes a cameo, Variety reported. "He's not a friend, he's a psychopath," he added. The reporter in the video continued, "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady." Eminem himself makes an appearance and states, "I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim."

Slim Shady, Eminem's notorious alter ego, has been an integral part of his persona since the late 1990s, first introduced in the 'Slim Shady EP' in 1997 followed by 'The Slim Shady LP' in 1999. The character has often been one he's assumed to deliver his more aggressive and violent lyrics, which have marked him as a controversial rapper since the beginning of his career.

Throughout his illustrious career, Eminem has wielded this alter ego to deliver his most provocative and controversial verses, marking him a polarising figure in the realm of hip-hop. With the impending release of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), fans worldwide await with bated breath to witness Eminem's latest artistic evolution and the culmination of his iconic alter ego's legacy.

(With ANI/IANS inputs)

