Mrunal Thakur visits temple in Hyderabad with Vijay Deverakonda ahead of Family Star release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad

Mrunal Thakur, over the years, carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but in Regional Cinema as well. With her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam, the actor won the hearts of both critics and audiences. The actress will now be seen in Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Ahead of the film's release, the duo visited Sri Yellamma Pochamma temple in Hyderabad. Videos and pictures of them are now going viral on social media.

Mrunal Thakur took to social media and shared videos and pictures of her seeking blessings in the temple. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Family traditions, before family star promotions...My parents always told me that before you start something big take a moment and pray, if possible visit a temple and offer up everything that's on your mind. So me and my Family star family visited the Balkampet Yellamma temple in Hyderabad to pray for blessings as we gear up for promotions."

The Family Star will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will play the main leads in the film. The film has been directed by Parasuram. The Family Star has been shot in India and New York. With anticipation rising, the makers shared the teaser recently.

Mrunal was last seen opposite South superstar Nani in Hi Nanna. The film performed well at the box office. It has been released on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Ananya Pandey starrer Liger. The film not only failed at the box office but the actor also had to take the blunt from audiences. They will next be seen together in The Family Star. The film releases on April 5, 2024, in theatres.

Also Read: Cameron Diaz becomes mother at 51, shares heartwarming post on Instagram | See Photos

Also Read: They Call Him OG: Emraan Hashmi's poster from Pawan Kalyan starrer released | See Photo