Owaisi provocating people, AIMIM asking them to slaughter cows, eat beef, alleges BJP's Madhavi Latha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha on Saturday (April 27) alleged that the AIMIM is violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stating that the party is asking people of the constituency to "slaughter cows and eat beef". Attacking AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, she alleged that Owaisi wants Muslims "limited to eating beef" and does not want them to "move on". She stepped up the attack on the sitting MP and said that he talks only about "religion and beef" and indulge in "provocation".

"They are going against the MCC and the Election Commission should take action against them. They are coming out in public and asking people to slaughter cows and eat beef. They are asking for votes in the name of Babri Masjid. Surprisingly, an educated barrister like Asaduddin Owaisi is saying this. What is worrisome is, that he wants Muslims limited to eating beef, he does not want them to move on from all this. Pasmanda Muslims should think about this, do they have nothing else in life other than beef? He never talks to people about any manifesto... He has only two things to talk about, religion and beef... He does nothing except provocation... He has come 40 years cutting and eating beef, now Muslims need to think if they want things to continue like this for the next 40 years..." Latha said.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP has fielded Latha against Owaisi on the Hyderabad stronghold of the AIMIM. She has exuded confidence in defeating Owaisi in his bastion. The Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase of elections on May 13. The first phase of voting was done on April 19 while the second phase was held on April 26. The general elections are being held in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.