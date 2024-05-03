Telangana Congress launches manifesto: Promises industrial corridors, judicial benches, NITI Aayog office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In a bid to secure voter confidence ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Congress in Telangana revealed its election manifesto on Friday. Titled 'Paanch Nyay and Special Promises to Telangana', the manifesto outlines a series of pledges, including the establishment of industrial corridors and judicial benches in the state.

Key highlights

Manifesto release: AICC's Telangana affairs in-charge, Deepa Dasmunshi, along with Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other party leaders, launched the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 13.

Special promises: Apart from overarching principles like 'Hissedari Nyay' (Equality) and 'Kisan Nyay' (Justice for Farmer), the manifesto includes 23 'Special Promises to Telangana'.

Infrastructure development: The manifesto pledges to revive the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad, establish a railway coach factory in Kazipet, and set up a steel factory in Bayyaram. Additionally, promises were made for the development of a rapid railway system, Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, and a mining university.

Judicial reforms: Among the assurances are the establishment of a Supreme Court bench and a regional office of NITI Aayog in Hyderabad, in line with the demands outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Other commitments: The manifesto vows to confer national status on the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, construct a new dry port, and integrate five villages transferred to Andhra Pradesh back into Telangana for the development of the Ram temple at Bhadrachalam.

Education and industry: The Congress promises to enhance educational infrastructure by setting up more Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, alongside the establishment of institutions like the National Sports University and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Industrial growth: Plans for new industrial corridors, including Hyderabad-Bengaluru IT and Industrial Corridor, feature prominently in the manifesto, aiming to boost economic growth and employment opportunities in the state.

As the Congress seeks to capitalise on its recent victory in the state legislative assembly elections, it aims to secure a robust mandate in the upcoming parliamentary polls, positioning itself as a champion of development and progress in Telangana.

