South Korean girl group Aespa member Winter undergoes surgery for THIS reason, agency confirms

Aespa is a popular South Korean group and their songs are heard worldwide. Fans across the world were concerned and worried when the news of this girl group member Winter's health spread like wildfire. According to reports, Winter's had a collapsed lung. Her agency SM Entertainment confirmed the report.

SM Entertainment said in the statement, "Winter is currently recovering from surgery for pneumothorax. Since the condition can easily reoccur, [surgery] was decided following sufficient discussions with medical staff as a preemptive measure. Her future schedules will be carried out taking into account Winter’s recovery as the top priority.

Kim Min-jeong, whose stage name is Winter, is a member of Aespa. They made their debut in 2020. In January, she became a member of the supergroup Got the Beat. Interestingly, Winter was also a student of Waackxxxy, a South Korean dancer who specializes in waacking. Winter also recently collaborated with Bang Yedam on a new single titled Officially Cool. The single was released on April 2 this year.

Recently, the leader of the group Karina was also in the headlines for a major reason. She recently broke up with popular actor Lee Jae Wook (best known for Extraordinary You, When the Weather is Fine, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, True Beauty and Alchemy of Souls) within 5 weeks of dating.

For the unversed, Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningnig. They popularised the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-Pop. Their group mainly covers the metaverse concept. Their debut song Black Mamba topped the charts within no time. Their other songs Savage, Girls, My World and Drama also did well on music charts.

