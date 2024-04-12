Amar Singh Chamkila Movie Review: Thought provoking analogy by Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh delivers his best, kudos to Parineeti Chopra

Amar Singh Chamkila Movie review Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Amar Singh Chamkila

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: April 12, 2024

April 12, 2024 Director: Imitiaz Ali

Genre: Biographical Drama

Amar Singh Chamkila, the new OTT release on Netflix can be easily stated as one of the best biopics made in India. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife and stage partner Amarjot Kaur is a though watch. Tough because the film starts with their fate and goes reverse with their story. This time Imtiaz Ali has come up with a whole new experience as he tried his hands on a biopic for the first time and does absolute justice to it. Just like his other films, Chamkila too will leave a scar on your mind, several questions will arise and as an audience you would need some time to process once the film ends. Arguable Amar Singh Chamkila is Diljit Dosanjh’s best work as the actor and singer in him gets a clean slate to perform. Parineeti Chopra will definitely take you by surprise. Her singling style to her perfect adaption of Amarjot Kaur should be hailed.

Story

Amar Singh Chamkila begins with both Chamkila and Amarjot being shot dead while they were on their way to perform at a wedding. You see a marriage being wrecked in between and everyone running for their life. This story movies forward with Chamkila’s assistants taking the dead body from the Police station and revealing them how Amar Singh became Chamkila.

The filmmaker makes sure that they present how Chamkila was attracted to vulgar writing and noticed people enjoying that. Diljit is effortless in showing the perfect transition from a young boy to an aspiring singer. His zeal to perform and just perform without an expectation leaves a mark. Imtiaz Ali makes sure he adds major life events in the film and it runs smoothly with the storyline. Chamkila later meets his stage partner Amarjot and after a rushed wedding, their ‘Jodi’ becomes unbreakable. Chamkila ends up being the most successful singer of all time but is also surrounded by warnings and dead threats. The film turns evens serious when the couple makes a choice and pays the price of being a part of the society.

Direction

After much criticism with films like Love Aaj Kal 2 and Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz Ali is back and how! The filmmaker has made what he does best. Amar Singh Chamkila won’t be kept in the same category as Jab We Met (only due to different genera and viewership) but this one is definitely one of his best works. The filmmaker is sure of his facts, portrayal, and music. Imtiaz Ali has used Chamkila and Rahman songs in the best way possible. However, the animated scenes can seem a bit odd at places but Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti’s conviction makes it balanced.

Imtiaz Ali has also given Parineeti Chopra the singer tag that she always wanted. The actor has less dialogue but proves her utmost calibre as a singer. Diljit, who is performing Chamkila for the second time is better, only because of Imtiaz’s writing. The filmmaker has also done a perfect casting as when the real pictures appear on screen you know that an effort has been made to keep it real. Imtiaz Ali has also rightly chosen an OTT release for Chamkila as the film features songs in Punjabi and an English explanation run’s through. Few words may have been changed if the film went for theatrical censorship too.

Acting

It’s a Diljit Dosanjh show! Amar Singh Chamkila, as the name suggests, revolves around Diljit. The actor literally carries the whole film on his shoulder with the perfect mix of act and singing. The actor has been able to do both phenomenally in the film. Diljit has earned a name of his own in singing but this time you get to see a vulnerable side of the actor. There are scenes in the film when Diljit just performs with his eyes (no dialogues needed). The confrontation scene with the female singer’s manger to meeting his first wife, Diljit is too good at these places.

Parineeti Chopra does full justice to Amarjot Kaur. Her signing a notch higher to Diljit looked effortless and give a tire statement of the hard work the actor has put in. However, Chopra has very less dialogues in the film and mostly appears on screen while singing practices and stage performances. The filmmaker could have easily given a bit more screen time. Moreover, a deeper look in their relationship lacks in the film. Imtiaz Ali made sure that one understands their stage presence but could not reflect on their personal relationship as such. There’s a whole song for Parineeti’s character falling in love with Chamkila (Tu Kya Jane) but you don’t get to see the other side of coin. One never gets whole idea of if Chamkila loved her for her or just her singing.

There’s a good band of amazing supporting artist in the film. Apinderdeep Singh as Swaran Sivia and Anjum Batra as Tikki are a clear standout. Mohit Chauhan’s cameo in Baja song is effective.

Music

Amar Singh Chamkila is a musical film and hence, music is its basic theme. Composer AR Rahman is a mastro in creating tow different vibes in the film. There are Hindi songs that delve with the film and then there are Punjabi songs that the actors perform on. Imtiaz and Rahman are clear with their choices of songs in given situations and are able to strike the right cords.

Ishq Mitaye and Vida Karo will live on for years but Tu Kya Jane, an underrated one, flows smooth. They also make sure that audiences get hooked to Atlest few of Chamkila’s real compositions and hence, Bapu Sada Gum hogya is used well. Overall AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali and Irshad Kamil (the golden trio) have come up with another bankable album.

Verdict

Amar Singh Chamkila is a must watch. A film that deep dives into an emerging artists life that deals with everything only to perform. The one who known that he won’t last forever and makes a choice. The one who finds a perfect age and life partner and the couple who gets to enjoy their successful and death together. Imtiaz Ali makes sure that few scene stays with you. Dialogues like, ‘Chammar hu per bhooka toh nahin marunga’ and ‘maine banaya hai Chamkile ko’ will come with a baggage for the audience.

The film mostly covers all the points. From riots in Punjab to their love for music, from terrorism growing in Punjab to animosity among artist. However the film does lack in crating a bond with Amarjot’s character but Chamkila is a hit character. A character so beautifully portrayed by Diljit that you would want to stand and clap for the artist. Overall, Amar Singh Chamkila is a must watch and definitely deserves four stars.