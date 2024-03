BJP declares Maneka Gandhi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arun Govil, Naveen Jindal as Lok Sabha candidates in new list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The saffron party has fielded Nityanand Rai from Ujiarpur, Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Sita Soren from Dumka, Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum, K Sudhakaran from Chikkaballapur, Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur, Pratap Sarangi from Balasore, Sambit Patra from Puri, Aparijita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar and Arun Govil from Meerut, among other candidates.

Among other candidates, the party has announced Rajesh Chudasama from Junagadh, ⁠Hari Patel from Mehsana, Shabhna Ben Bariya from ⁠Sabarkantha, Dr Hemang Jishi from ⁠Vadodara, Bharat bhai Sutaria from ⁠Amreli, Chandubhai Shiohora from ⁠Surendranagar.

Candidates of Vadodara and Sabarkantha have been changed and announced again. The names were taken back earlier today by the candidates whose names were announced by the party earlier.

In its fifth list, the party has announced candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, UP, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, among other states.

