Updated on: April 26, 2024 13:12 IST

Guna LS Election 2024: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia Vs Rao Yadavendra Singh of Congress | Hot Seat

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia as their Lok Sabha candidate, who previously won four times from this seat on Congress’s ticket. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav, who joined Congress after leaving BJP in 2023.