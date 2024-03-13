BJP second list: Khattar, Ashok Tanwar, Inderjit Singh among 6 candidates from Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The list included 6 candidates from Haryana which saw a major shakeup on Tuesday. The saffron party has fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal and Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon.

The BJP showed faith in sitting MPs - Chaudhary Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, Rao Inderjit Singh repeat from Gurgaon, Krishna Pal Gurjar from Faridabad. After the death of sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria from Ambala, his wife Banto Kataria was given a ticket from his constituency.

Ashok Tanwar, who deserted AAP last month, got a ticket from Sirsa replacing sitting MP Sunita Duggal.

List of Haryana candidates:

Banto Kataria - Ambala (SC)

Ashok Tanwar - Sirsa (SC)

Manohar Lal Khattar - Karnal'

Chaudhary Dharambir Singh - Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav - Gurgaon

Faridabad - Krishan Pal Gurjar

