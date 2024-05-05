Gurugram Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh to give tough fight to Raj Babbar, Fazilpuria

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) vs Raj Babbar (Congress) vs Rahul Yadav 'Fazilpuria' (JJP).

Gurugram Lok Sabha elections 2024: A high-voltage contest is expected for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat in Haryana in this Lok Sabha election. The BJP has once again fielded Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the Gurugram Parliamentary constituency in Haryana. In the Gurugram seat, MoS will be facing Congress's Raj Babbar and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Rahul Yadav 'Fazilpuria'.

BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh is the sitting five-time Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rao Inderjit Singh got 8,81,546 votes, while his rival Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh Yadav had 4,95,290 votes.

Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency includes the areas of neighbouring Nuh and Rewari districts along with Gurugram. BJP has control over only four seats in a total of nine Assembly constituencies. One seat is with an independent and the remaining four seats are with Congress. Rao Inderjit Singh has won the MP election for a record five times.

Congress candidate Raj Babbar

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar has properties worth Rs 22 crore. According to the affidavit filed by Raj Babbar, he is the owner of movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 22 crore. Raj Babbar has a 2021 model Bolero car, while his wife Nadira Raj Babbar has a 2016 model Mercedes car. The price of the Bolero car is Rs 6, 23, 376 and the price of the Mercedes is Rs 17,32, 600.

Raj Babbar has two flats in Delhi and Mumbai worth over Rs 14 crore. His wife Nadira has property worth more than Rs 3.26 crore. Similarly, Raj Babbar has deposits of Rs 4.57 crore in different banks, while his wife has deposits of Rs 2.85 crore in the bank.

Raj Babbar has taken a loan of Rs 56.32 lakh and his wife has taken a loan of Rs 2.51 lakh. Babbar has invested Rs 7.28 lakh and his wife has invested Rs 13.84 lakh in different companies. Raj Babbar has 1,100 grams of gold and 7.3 kg of silver worth Rs 1.61 crore, whereas his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 3.61 crore.

For the first time in Haryana, the Congress party has fielded a film star in the elections.

This time, Congress has cancelled the ticket of the veteran leader of the Ahirwal area and former minister Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav from the Gurugram seat and has fielded Raj Babbar against BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh. Rao Inderjit Singh is a 5-time MP from this segment.

JJP candidate Fazilpuria

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has declared noted Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav alias 'Fazilpuria' as its candidate. Rapper-singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria joined JJP in 2022.

Gurugram has highest voter count in Haryana

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal Sunday said with more than 25 lakh voters, Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency has the highest voter count for a parliamentary constituency in the state. Gurugram has 25,46,916 voters, of which 13,47,521 are male, 11,99,317 are female and 78 are transgenders, whereas in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, the number of voters is 24,14,168, of which 13,10,206 are male, 11,03,844 female, and 118 transgenders.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25 followed by counting on June 4.

The notification for elections was issued on April 29. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

2019 poll percentage

In the 2019 polls, the voting percentage in Haryana was 70.36. "This time the target is to increase it to at least 75 per cent," the Haryana CEO said. For this, several unique initiatives have been undertaken by the election department, including launching the Voter in Queue app, sending polling invitations to voters akin to wedding invitations, and setting up 31 polling booths in the multi-storey societies of Gurugram, he said.

He said 1,99,81,982 voters across the state are eligible to cast their votes in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. CEO said keeping in view the current hot weather conditions, all Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Electoral Officers have been given special directions to ensure the provision of additional resources at polling centres in their respective districts, including arrangements for cold water, coolers-fans, and tents.

Similarly, arrangements will be made for wheelchairs and shades for the assistance of voters over 85 years of age and persons with disability (PwD) voters, he said.