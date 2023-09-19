Cat Ba National Park to Cua Van Floating Village: Top 5 places to visit in Halong Bay

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Top 5 places to visit in Halong Bay.

Halong Bay is one of the most stunning destinations in Vietnam. With its breathtaking views and interesting culture, it's no wonder why this area is so popular. From the Cat Ba National Park to the Cua Van Floating Village, there are plenty of amazing places to visit in Halong Bay. Recently, UNESCO has inscribed Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong City as a world natural heritage. Here are the top 5 places to visit:

Cat Ba National Park – This stunning park on Cat Ba Island features lush forests, towering limestone mountains, and beautiful beaches. It's home to a variety of different species of animals, including macaques, deer, civet cats, and over 160 species of birds. It has more than 1,500 species of flora and fauna. There are a variety of different activities to enjoy in the park, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and snorkelling.

Cua Van Floating Village – This fascinating village is located on the edge of Halong Bay and is home to a traditional fishing community. It's built on floating houses made from bamboo and wood that are connected with rope. The village is an amazing way to experience traditional Vietnamese culture as well as stunning views of Halong Bay.

Dau Go Cave – This incredible cave is located on an island near Halong Bay. It's filled with thousands of stalactites and stalagmites that have been formed over thousands of years. This cave was used as a hiding place for Vietnamese generals during the war against the French in the 19th century. Today, it's one of the most visited sites in Halong Bay due to its stunning natural beauty.

Thien Cung Cave – This incredible cave is filled with amazing stalactites, stalagmites, and a large collection of artefacts left behind by ancient cultures. The cave is also home to an impressive Buddha statue, made from jade and marble. Visitors can take a boat tour around the cave and explore its hidden chambers for breathtaking views of Halong Bay.

Bai Tu Long National Park – This national park covers a large portion of Halong Bay and features some of the most stunning scenery in Vietnam. It's home to hundreds of species of birds and mammals as well as stunning coral reefs that can be seen from a boat tour or kayaking trip around the bay. The park also offers a variety of activities such as camping, hiking, biking, and more.

These are just some of the amazing places to visit in Halong Bay that offer an unforgettable experience for visitors. From National Parks to Floating Villages, there are plenty of incredible sites to explore in this beautiful corner of Vietnam. So if you're looking to get away from it all and explore this incredible area, these top 5 places should be on your list!

