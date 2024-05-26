Nicki Minaj arrested for alleged drug possession at Amsterdam airport?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reportedly, Nicki Minaj has been arrested for alleged drug possession

International rapper and singer-songwriter Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty also known as Nicki Minaj has landed into big trouble. Amsterdam Police arrested the singer at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on suspicion of drug possession on Saturday. Moreover, Nicki has streamed this incident in a live video on her Instagram handle, where Police can be seen searching Nicki's belongings. In this viral video of Nicki Minaj, it can be seen that she is being interrogated.

Nicki Minaj Live streams her video

In the video that is going viral on social media, it can be seen that as soon as Nikki comes out of the airport, there is talk of re-checking her luggage and the police officer asks her to go to the police station, but the rapper keeps refusing again and again, but the police ask for her luggage. The police repeatedly ask her to sit in the car, but Nikki says that she will not go until her lawyer comes. After this incident, fans are expressing concern for Nikki and the hashtag #FreeNICKI is trending on Twitter.

Divided X users' reactions

Let us tell you that there are a lot of comments from users defending Nikki on social media. One user wrote, "Release her, she cannot do this," while the other wrote, "Arrest the person behind this, it is a conspiracy." While the third user wrote, "There is no need for Nikki to smuggle drugs." However, several users were also expressing their anger over the singer's reaction. "Why do celebrities always think they are above the law?" read a comment. While another comment read, "Love how elites think rules don’t apply."

While social media seems divided over Nicki Minaj's viral video, the official news of the singer's arrest has not been revealed yet.

