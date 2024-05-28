Knives Out 3: The Crown actor Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny is the latest addition to join Daniel Craig

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny

"Challengers" star Josh O'Connor and "Civil War" star Cailee Spaeny have boarded the cast of the third "Knives Out" movie, fronted by Daniel Craig. Last week, it was announced that filmmaker Rian Johnson and Craig are reuniting for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery", the follow-up to 2022's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery".

The third murder mystery movie in the franchise will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix in 2025. According to a report in PTI, Josh O'Connor and Spaeny will join Craig, who is set to reprise his role of the famed detective Benoit Blanc in the third film in the popular franchise. "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors, the makers previously said. The first film "Knives Out", also directed by Johnson, was released in 2019 in theatres.

Following its box office and critical success, Netflix took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate. Johnson and Craig returned for the standalone second part -- 2022's "Glass Onion", which got a limited theatrical release before premiering on the streamer.

Knives Out tells the story of Harlan Thrombey, a reputable crime novelist, who is found dead after his 85th birthday celebrations. However, as Detective Benoit Blanc investigates the case, it unravels a ploy of sinister intentions. The film also starred Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer in the first part.

For the second part in 2022, the film follows the story of Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case. The starcast included Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Dave Bautista among others.

