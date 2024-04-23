Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden change of weather as rain lashes parts of region, brings relief from heat | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative Image

Rain lashed parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday evening as strong winds blew and rains lashed the city. The sudden change of weather brought a relief to the residents of Delhi, Noida and NCR region from scorching heat. Along with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds also occurred in some parts of Delhi.

The region has been reeling under hot weather conditions for some days and the sudden change of weather brought relief from the same.

What did the weather department say?

"A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kmph, is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR within the next 2 hours," the weather department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.