'Shibu Soren wants to make Basant Soren new Jharkhand CM,' claims BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Jharkhand political crisis: Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Thursday claimed that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) national president Shibu Soren wants to make Basant Soren the new Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren was elected as the leader of the legislative party, paving the way for him to be the next Chief Minister of the state. He staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.

35 MLAs to move out of Ranchi

The BJP leader has also claimed that 35 MLAs of Congress and JMM are to be moved out the state. "There are only 35 Hyderabad-bound MLAs in Ranchi Circuit House. Sarfaraz Ahmed is not an MLA and Hemant Soren ji is in jail. Now all the MLAs will go to Raj Bhavan, from there they are being herded to the airport like cows and goats. In the absence of JMM national president Shibu Soren ji, who will take this decision of the leader of the legislature party? According to information, Shibu Soren ji wants to make Basant Soren ji the Chief Minister," Dueby said in a X post.

Congress, JMM MLAs likely to move to Hyderabad

The JMM-led coalition in the state is likely to shift its MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP, sources said. "Two chartered planes - one 12-seater and another of 37 seats - have been booked for shifting our legislators to Hyderabad," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Champai Soren said that he was waiting for an invitation from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor. Hemant Soren was arrested after a se ven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate at his official residence.

(With PTI inputs)

