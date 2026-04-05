Two dead, several feared trapped after building collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Kotma

New Delhi:

At least two people have died after a four-storey building collapsed in Kotma of Anuppur on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 5:50 PM in a crowded area near the local bus stand. According to officials, around 6–7 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

District Magistrate Harshal Pancholi confirmed that five people have been pulled out of the rubble so far.

“Out of those rescued, two have died, while three are undergoing treatment,” he said. He added that teams from the NDRF and SDRF, along with the district administration, are actively involved in the rescue work.

Heavy machinery, including cranes, is being used to remove debris carefully in hopes of finding survivors. Officials expect the operation to continue for the next few hours.

Why did the building collapse?

Preliminary information from local residents suggests that construction activity nearby may have contributed to the collapse. Shopkeepers reported that an old structure adjacent to the hotel had recently been demolished, and excavation work was underway for a new building.

A deep pit had reportedly been dug next to the collapsed structure, which may have weakened its foundation. Locals claim the building began tilting before suddenly crashing down. Earlier, state minister Dilip Jaiswal had stated that four people were rescued, with one confirmed dead at that time.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.