Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
  Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 3 billion after Meta outage: Shocking details here

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 13:19 IST
Image Source : REUTERS Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 3 billion after Meta outage

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta experienced a substantial loss of around USD 3 billion in a single day after the global outage surfaced and affected the company's flagship platforms- Facebook and Instagram. His net worth dropped by USD 2.79 billion to USD 176 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Despite the significant decline, Zuckerberg could retain his position as the world's fourth-richest individual.

The outage resulted in a 1.6 per cent decrease in Meta’s share, contributing to the breakage of Mark Zuckerberg's net worth. Meta's share cost concluded the overnight trading session on Wall Street at USD 490.22 per share.

Global outage impact on Meta

Users across the world encountered trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Threads. Additionally, Meta Quest users, on the other hand, witnessed login issues with their headsets, while some YouTube users reportedly encountered error messages while trying to access the page. The outage persisted for around one hour before the normal functionality resumed across all applications.

User experience during an outage

Users further reported "failure to load" error pages on both Facebook and Instagram while trying to access them. And, despite the error, some Instagram users were still able to view their existing stories on the platform. 

For Facebook specifically, many users were automatically logged out during the outage.

User’s using X to report the concerning outrage 

X, formerly known as Twitter was flooded with posts from users across the world, sharing the trouble in accessing the platform during the outage. Elon Musk, the owner of X further took the opportunity to mock Meta during that time. 

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Air M2 receives major price cut: Details

