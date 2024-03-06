Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Apple MacBook Air M2 receives major price cut: Details

The Macbppl Air with M2 chip could be bought from the official website of the company, along with other leading e-commerce players like Amazon, and Flipkart, and via retail outlets.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 7:17 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2
Image Source : APPLE Apple MacBook Air M2 receives major price cut: Details

Apple has reportedly reduced the prices for the previous generation MacBook Air M2 laptops. The tech giant has announced the launch of the new MacBook Air M3 series.

New prices

The MacBook Air M2 will be priced at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,19,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant after receiving a massive Rs 15,000 price cut in India across the retails.

For students and teachers, the same laptop will be priced at even lower prices of Rs 89,990 and Rs 99,990 respectively.

Features and availability

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 features:

  1. Liquid Retina display
  2. 1080p FaceTime HD camera
  3. MagSafe 3 charging port
  4. Two Thunderbolt ports 
  5. Four USB ports
  6. Colour options: Midnight, silver, starlight and space grey 

Where to buy?

The laptops could be bought from Apple's official website along with other leading e-commerce players like Amazon, and Flipkart, and via retail outlets.

Introduction of MacBook Air M3 series

Apple unveils new MacBook Air M3 series along with a significant price cut. The latest MacBook Air M3 series is available at a starting price of Rs 1,14,990 in India.

It will come in three variants:

  1. 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD priced at Rs 1,14,900
  2. 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD priced at Rs 1,34,900
  3. 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD priced at Rs 1,54,900

Furthermore, Apple's education offer, the 256GB SSD variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,04,900.

ALSO READ: Apple to bring OLED displays on nine new iPads by 2027: Report

 

