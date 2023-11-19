Apple to bring OLED displays on nine new iPads by 2027: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple to bring OLED displays on nine new iPads by 2027

Apple is said to be working on bringing the OLED display technology by 2027. The company is expected to launch nine new devices. The tech giant is expected to introduce new OLED displays for the iPad mini and iPad Air in 2026. As per MacRumors, the introduction of both iPad Pro models is expected to come up by next year.

It was Taiwan's ET News that first reported about the upcoming launch. The iPad Air will be launched with a 10.9-inch display, and the iPad mini will be launched at around 8.3 inches to 8.7 inches.

Apple is expected to introduce the new OLED display technology to the 12.9-inch iPad Air model in 2027. It is expected to debut with an LCD display early next year (2024), the report stated.

Moreover, the tech giant has further planned to upgrade the iPad Pro's OLED panels in 2027. The upgraded next-generation panel will come with an improved light efficiency via Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE), which is said to reduce power consumption by around 20 per cent.

As per the report, the use of a colour filter may enable Apple to implement under-display camera technology for the first time on the iPad. Furthermore, the report stated that the company is rumoured to bring OLED to the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2025, and it will be followed by the 14-inch model which is expected to launch in 2026.

In 2026, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will also switch from LCD to OLED, as per the report. Apple announced support for the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard on iPhones, used by most Android devices, in late 2024.

In an official statement to 9to5Mac, the tech giant said that RCS will offer better interoperability for cross-platform messages.

