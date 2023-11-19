Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT How to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing on Windows 11?

Microsoft has made a number of changes to its operating system (OS), in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Users will be able to choose between the providers and even uninstall most of the in-box apps.

As per Windows Central reports, the new changes will further add the ability to uninstall the Microsoft Edge web browser on the device. Along with that, Microsoft will have the flexibility to remove Bing Search from the Windows Search pane.

Which apps are not allowed to be uninstalled by the user?

It has joined the growing list of in-box apps which could be removed by the user now. The only remaining system apps are Phone Link and File Explorer which are not allowed to be uninstalled by the user.

Update to Widgets Board

Microsoft is further releasing an update to the Widgets Board which will enable the users to disable the Ads feed and Microsoft News while still retaining the widgets for those who want to use them.

Furthermore, it is unclear if the users from the other regions will be able to use the new feature or not, the report states.

Insider Beta Channel

These changes will be available for preview on Windows 11 through the Insider Beta Channel which could be seen in the upcoming weeks, before becoming available early generally by the next year (2024).

Microsoft has claimed that Windows 11 will be fully Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliant by March 6, 2024. By that time, the designated changes will be made to Windows 10.

Text-to-speech feature

The company has introduced a new text-to-speech feature too, which comes with vision capabilities, that enable the users to create talking avatar videos with text input and to build real-time interactive bots trained using human images.

Inputs from IANS

