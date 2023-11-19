Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. How to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing on Windows 11?

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing on Windows 11?

The new changes on the Windows 11 will add the ability to uninstall the Microsoft Edge web browser and Bing, which will have the flexibility to remove Bing Search from the Windows Search pane.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 16:51 IST
Microsoft Edge, microsoft Bing, Windows 11?
Image Source : MICROSOFT How to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing on Windows 11?

Microsoft has made a number of changes to its operating system (OS), in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Users will be able to choose between the providers and even uninstall most of the in-box apps.

As per Windows Central reports, the new changes will further add the ability to uninstall the Microsoft Edge web browser on the device. Along with that, Microsoft will have the flexibility to remove Bing Search from the Windows Search pane.

Which apps are not allowed to be uninstalled by the user?

It has joined the growing list of in-box apps which could be removed by the user now. The only remaining system apps are Phone Link and File Explorer which are not allowed to be uninstalled by the user.

Update to Widgets Board

Microsoft is further releasing an update to the Widgets Board which will enable the users to disable the Ads feed and Microsoft News while still retaining the widgets for those who want to use them.

Furthermore, it is unclear if the users from the other regions will be able to use the new feature or not, the report states.

Insider Beta Channel

These changes will be available for preview on Windows 11 through the Insider Beta Channel which could be seen in the upcoming weeks, before becoming available early generally by the next year (2024).

Microsoft has claimed that Windows 11 will be fully Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliant by March 6, 2024. By that time, the designated changes will be made to Windows 10.

Related Stories
Microsoft encourages researchers to find vulnerabilities in AI-powered Bing

Microsoft encourages researchers to find vulnerabilities in AI-powered Bing

Inside Microsoft's pay structure: From entry-level to executive salaries here's all you need to know

Inside Microsoft's pay structure: From entry-level to executive salaries here's all you need to know

Satya Nadella regrets Microsoft's exit from smartphone business: Here's why

Satya Nadella regrets Microsoft's exit from smartphone business: Here's why

Siemens and Microsoft join hands to launch generative AI project

Siemens and Microsoft join hands to launch generative AI project

Windows 11 gets a refresh with new chat experience and app management: More details

Windows 11 gets a refresh with new chat experience and app management: More details

Microsoft to bring AI Copilot to 1 billion Windows 10 users: Report

Microsoft to bring AI Copilot to 1 billion Windows 10 users: Report

Microsoft will allow users to uninstall inbox apps from Windows 11

Microsoft will allow users to uninstall inbox apps from Windows 11

Text-to-speech feature 

The company has introduced a new text-to-speech feature too, which comes with vision capabilities, that enable the users to create talking avatar videos with text input and to build real-time interactive bots trained using human images.

ALSO READ: After sacking Sam Altman, now OpenAI board wants him back | What is happening?

 

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News