After sacking Sam Altman, now OpenAI board wants him back | What is happening?

It was yesterday, when the drama of OpenAI surfaced, when the board sacked the CEO of OpenAi- Sam Altman. Now, within 24 hours, another news surfaced, stating that the board now wants him to return to the company as its CEO again.

Sam was fired by the board on a video call, and it is reported by The Verge that he is having mixed feelings and is giving second thoughts about coming back. As per the report, he will be seeking key governance changes which will be citing people aware of the development.

A report surfaced on Sunday, which stated, “A source close to Altman says the board had agreed in principle to resign and to allow Altman and Greg Brockman (OpenAI President and co-founder) to return but has since waffled -- missing a key deadline by which many OpenAI staffers were set to resign.”

What if Sam Altman does not join back?

If Altman has decided to leave and start a new company, there are some of his employees who will definitely join him in his new venture, the report stated.

After Brockman’s resignation and Altman’s sacking, three senior researchers have also resigned from OpenAI and more departures are expected to take place in the coming days.

Who else will leave OpenAI?

As per the report of The Information, a publication focused on high-powered technology executives and founders stated that OpenAI AI’s long-time researcher Szymon Sidor, risk evaluation head Aleksander Madry and research director Jakub Pachocki have already quit.

The media report noted, “The departures are a sign of immense disappointment among some employees after the Altman ouster and underscore long-simmering divisions at the ChatGPT creator about AI 'safety' practices.”

OpenAI did not comment anything about Altman’s returning with the board.

OpenAI’s current board consists of Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

As per the report, Sutskever, who was the co-founder of OpenAI was instrumental in the ousting of Altman.

