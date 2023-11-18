Sam Altman sacked: Who is Mira Murati? 5 facts about the interim CEO of OpenAI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mira Murati and Sam Altman

Sam Altman Sacked: In a recent announcement, OpenAI announced the exit of its CEO, Sam Altman. Following this, Mira Murati, aged 35, stepped in as the interim CEO. Murati played a crucial role in creating ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI.

Key Role in OpenAI's Growth

According to the OpenAI, Murati played a "critical role" in the company's evolution from a startup to a trailblazer in artificial intelligence.

Murati “brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations, and business, and already leads the company’s research, product, and safety functions”, the company mentioned in an official statement.

Mira Murati's Response

According to Bloomberg, in a memo to OpenAI staff, Murati expressed feeling "honored and humbled" to step into the leadership role. Despite the sudden departure of Altman, she encouraged employees to stay focused on their work.

“We are now at a crucial juncture where our tools are being widely adopted, developers are actively building on our platforms, and policymakers are deliberating on the best ways to regulate these systems,” Murati stated in a memo.

5 Facts About Mira Murati

Here are 5 facts to know about interim CEO of OpenAI Mira Murati:

Background and Education: Mira Murati was born in Albania and raised by Albanian parents. She received her education in Canada and holds a background in mechanical engineering. Dartmouth College Journey: During her time at Dartmouth College, Murati showcased her engineering skills by building a hybrid racecar. Additionally, she interned at Goldman Sachs while pursuing her education. Engineering Experience: Murati also worked as an engineer at a French aerospace company before making major contributions during her three-year tenure at Tesla. At Tesla, she held the role of senior product manager. Tesla's Model X Development: Notably, Murati played a crucial role in the development of Tesla's Model X car. Leap into OpenAI: In 2018, Murati joined OpenAI as the Vice President of AI and partnerships, bringing her diverse background from Tesla and Leap Motion. Leap Motion is a startup that specialises in a computing system for tracking hand and finger motions.

