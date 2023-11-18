Greg Brockman steps down after Sam Altman's exit; Here are 5 things to know about Open AI's Ex-CEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman

OpenAI's co-founder and president, Greg Brockman, stepped down shortly after CEO Sam Altman's dismissal. Brockman, expressing pride in the team's achievements over the past eight years, announced his resignation on X (formerly Twitter).

"Super proud of what we have all built together since starting in my apartment eight years ago," Brockman posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

He announced his resignation by extending his best wishes to everyone while maintaining belief in OpenAI's mission.

"Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating a safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) that benefits all of humanity," he added.

Notably, OpenAI's decision to dismiss Altman was based on a reported loss of confidence in his leadership abilities. The company disclosed that Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer, would serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found through a formal search.

5 things to know about Sam Altman

After his exit, let's explore five facts about Sam Altman:

Born in Chicago on April 22, 1985, Sam Altman, a notable figure in the AI world, was raised in St. Louis, Missouri. A Stanford University dropout, Altman is recognised as both a serial entrepreneur and investor. The 38-year-old played a pivotal role as the face of OpenAI, leading the release of the ChatGPT chatbot in November. Altman served as the president of Y Combinator from 2011 to 2019. Co-founding Loopt at the age of 19, he ventured into entrepreneurship early, and in 2014, briefly assumed the role of CEO at Reddit for eight days following Yishan Wong's departure.

