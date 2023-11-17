These new AI-powered video editing tools now available on Facebook and Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta introduces AI-driven video editing tools for Facebook and Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta, just launched some cool AI features for editing videos on Instagram and Facebook. One of them is Emu Video which lets you make catchy four-second videos with captions, photos, or images, plus a description prompt.

Emu Edit

The company also introduced Emu Edit which makes it simple to modify videos using text prompts. You can easily adjust videos by giving them straightforward text instructions. This feature builds on the Emu model, which creates images based on text and is the basis for generative AI tech.

Precise Edits with Emu Edit

Meta assures that Emu Edit is super precise. If you want to add text to a baseball cap, it'll only change the cap design, leaving everything else untouched.

Meta's Big AI Moves

Over the last year, Meta has been diving deep into AI, trying to compete with big shots like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Their progress in artificial intelligence is catching everyone's attention.

Other New Features

Furthermore, Instagram has introduced a slew of new features. You get over 20 new photo filters, 10 extra English text-to-speech voices, six fresh text fonts, and custom AI stickers. These tools give you lots of options to edit your content before sharing.

Instagram's text-to-speech feature is getting better with 10 new English voices in select countries. You also have six new text fonts and the option to add outlines for clearer and standout text. To sum it up, Meta's new video features and Instagram's updates give users fun and easy tools to make their content more exciting before hitting that share button.

