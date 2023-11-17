Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. These new AI-powered video editing tools now available on Facebook and Instagram

These new AI-powered video editing tools now available on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, introduces fun AI video tools like Emu Video and Emu Edit for Instagram and Facebook, making quick edits a breeze.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2023 12:47 IST
meta, instagram, facebook, ai video editing tools, meta ai video editing tools, ai editing tools
Image Source : FILE Meta introduces AI-driven video editing tools for Facebook and Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta, just launched some cool AI features for editing videos on Instagram and Facebook. One of them is Emu Video which lets you make catchy four-second videos with captions, photos, or images, plus a description prompt.

Emu Edit

The company also introduced Emu Edit which makes it simple to modify videos using text prompts. You can easily adjust videos by giving them straightforward text instructions. This feature builds on the Emu model, which creates images based on text and is the basis for generative AI tech.

Precise Edits with Emu Edit

Meta assures that Emu Edit is super precise. If you want to add text to a baseball cap, it'll only change the cap design, leaving everything else untouched.

Meta's Big AI Moves

Over the last year, Meta has been diving deep into AI, trying to compete with big shots like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Their progress in artificial intelligence is catching everyone's attention.

Other New Features

Furthermore, Instagram has introduced a slew of new features. You get over 20 new photo filters, 10 extra English text-to-speech voices, six fresh text fonts, and custom AI stickers. These tools give you lots of options to edit your content before sharing.

Instagram's text-to-speech feature is getting better with 10 new English voices in select countries. You also have six new text fonts and the option to add outlines for clearer and standout text. To sum it up, Meta's new video features and Instagram's updates give users fun and easy tools to make their content more exciting before hitting that share button.

Related Stories
Annoyed by WhatsApp desktop chats in open? Here's what you need

Annoyed by WhatsApp desktop chats in open? Here's what you need

Threads users can now delete accounts separately from Instagram: Here's how it works

Threads users can now delete accounts separately from Instagram: Here's how it works

WhatsApp Big Update! This new feature will impact your chats; Here's how

WhatsApp Big Update! This new feature will impact your chats; Here's how

Instagram Upgrade Alert: Editing tools, filters, and more – Check what's new coming

Instagram Upgrade Alert: Editing tools, filters, and more – Check what's new coming

ALSO READ | It's official! long-awaited Apple messaging update is finally here - Everything you need to know

ALSO READ | Instagram Upgrade Alert: Editing tools, filters, and more – Check what's new coming

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News