Instagram Upgrade Alert: Editing tools, filters, and more – Check what's new coming

Follow us on Image Source : MARK ZUCKERBERG'S INSTAGRAM CHANNEL Screenshot shared by Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Instagram New Features: Instagram, owned by Meta, is making some changes to enhance content creation. Reels, feed photos, carousels, and stories are all set for updates. These changes aim to provide users with better tools and insights into their content performance.

Reels Editing Tools

Instagram is testing new features for Reel editing which allows users to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips. Undo and redo options are also on the way. Users can soon add audio clips to Reels, and 10 new English text-to-speech voices, along with six new text fonts and styles, are being introduced.

Audio Browser and Drafts Feature Makeover

The platform is testing new ways to access the audio browser and trending audio. Drafts are getting a makeover which makes it easier for users to edit in-progress Reels. Drafts can be previewed, renamed, and scheduled in advance.

New Filters and Custom Stickers

Instagram is adding new filters and simplifying the editing tools' accessibility. Users will soon be able to create custom stickers from photos and videos in their camera roll. The ability to make custom stickers from videos is also under testing.

Improved Insights for Creators

To enhance content performance understanding, Instagram is introducing improved insights. A new Reels metric called "Replays" has been introduced, combining Initial Plays and Replays. Creators will soon have a Retention Chart showing how many people are watching their Reels on a moment-by-moment basis.

Mark Zuckerberg's Announcement

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared these updates on his Instagram Channel as Instagram users can look forward to these changes in the coming months

