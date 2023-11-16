OPPO Reno 11 series confirmed for launch on this date - Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO Reno 11 series launch set for November 23

Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch: Chinese tech giant Oppo is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Oppo Reno 11 series, creating quite a buzz among fans even before the official launch. The smartphones promise a sleek design and robust features that have already captured the attention of enthusiasts.

Reportedly, the Oppo Reno 11 series has generated immense interest, with over 100,000 units already booked ahead of the launch. Fans are particularly enthusiastic about the Reno 11 model.

Launch Date

As per information from Chinese social media platform Weibo, Oppo plans to introduce the Reno 11 series on November 23. The company has been teasing the design and features on its official website, building excitement around the DSLR-level portrait shot capabilities.

What to Expect?

According to reports, both smartphones in the Oppo Reno 11 series boast a triple camera setup on the rear panel, featuring a Sony sensor for enhanced photography. With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor, LPDDR5X RAM support, and UFS 3.1 storage, these phones are designed for high performance. Additionally, users can expect a 4,800mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the camera setup in the Reno 11 series is also expected to deliver impressive photography capabilities, providing users with a delightful imaging experience. Oppo enthusiasts can look forward to the official launch on November 23, when the Oppo Reno 11 series will be unveiled.

Oppo A79 5G Launched in India

Recently, the company has also introduced a new affordable smartphone in India, Oppo A79 5G. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W with SuperVOOC technology.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Big Update! This new feature will impact your chats; Here's how

ALSO READ | Mohali 'Courier Delivery' Scam - How a simple Rs 5 request led to Rs 80,000 loss

Latest Technology News