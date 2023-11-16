WhatsApp Big Update! This new feature will impact your chats; Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

WhatsApp New Backup Policy: Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is making a change that will affect how you back up your chats. Starting December 2023, WhatsApp backups will count against your Google Account storage limit. This only applies to Android users since WhatsApp on iOS already uses iCloud for backups. This means you'll need to ensure your Google Account has enough space for your WhatsApp backups.

What's Not Changing

While the backup process remains the same, you must now manage your Google storage to accommodate WhatsApp backups. You can opt for a Google One storage plan if you run out of the default 15GB of free storage.

Rollout Details

For WhatsApp beta users, a warning banner about this change will appear on the Chat Backup page in December. The rollout will gradually reach non-beta Android users throughout the first half of 2024.

New Group Voice Chat Feature

WhatsApp has a new update for group chats! Soon, both Android and iOS users will get a feature allowing voice calls within group chats without disrupting everyone. It offers a subtle way to initiate voice calls, and members can join or leave the call at any time.

How to Use Group Voice Chat

If you're one of the beta users with the update, here's how to use the new feature:

Go to a group chat on WhatsApp. Look for a new wave icon next to the group chat name. Tap on it, and a voice chat interface will appear. Group members can freely join or leave the voice call.

Note: Keep an eye out for these changes in your WhatsApp app, and if you're part of the beta group, watch for the warning banner.

ALSO READ | Mohali 'Courier Delivery' Scam - How a simple Rs 5 request led to Rs 80,000 loss

ALSO READ | Want to boost your iPhone's speed? Follow these simple steps

Latest Technology News