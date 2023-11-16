Mohali 'Courier Delivery' Scam - How a simple Rs 5 request led to Rs 80,000 loss

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Mohali Courier Delivery Scam: Watch out for a new kind of scam hitting India! Scammers are getting sneakier, and now there's a courier delivery scam catching people off guard. In this scam, fraudsters pretend to be delivery agents and send malicious links to victims. Here's what happened to Shefali Chaudhary in Mohali, Punjab – she lost Rs 80,000!

How Courier Delivery Scam Works?

So, how does this scam work? The tricksters pose as delivery agents and send fake parcels. Shefali got a message saying she needed to pay Rs 5 as "handling charges" to get her parcel. They even called her to confirm the address. But when she tried to pay Rs 5, Rs 40,000 got swiped from her bank account – not once, but twice!

How to Stay Safe

To stay safe from these scams, remember this:

Legit courier services won't ask you to pay anything before delivering your stuff.

If there are any charges, you'd pay them upfront, not before receiving the package.

Always double-check with friends and family if you're unsure about any pending orders before shelling out money.

And here's a heads-up: never click on links from unknown sources, especially if they're from abroad. Clicking on these links can not only drain your bank account but also sneak in harmful software into your device.

Guard your personal information! Don't go sharing your Aadhar or driving license details with random delivery people. It's a simple way to keep your personal data safe from being misused. Lastly, remember the golden rule – if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Stay sharp, stay cautious, and always double-check before handing over your money. It's the best defense against these tricky scams!

ALSO READ | Apple’s emergency SOS service via satellite extends for another free year

ALSO READ | Google Maps' secret weapon against overspeeding 'challans' | What it is and how it works?

Latest Technology News