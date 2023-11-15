Apple’s emergency SOS service via satellite extends for another free year

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Emergency SOS service via satellite extends for another free year

Apple, one of the biggest tech giants has officially announced that it will be extending its free access to Emergency SOS via satellite feature for another year. The feature’s subscription will be extended to the existing iPhone 14 users across the world.

The company launched a groundbreaking safety service a year back for all iPhone 14 users, based in the US and Canada. The feature is finally available for the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries.

The new technology will let the iPhone users text with the emergency services, while outside of the Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. The company has already made a significant impact, by contributing to many lives which are being saved by the Emergency SOS feature.

In an official statement, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said, "Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world."

She further added, "From a man who was rescued after his car plummeted over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles, to lost hikers found in the Apennine Mountains in Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers being able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.”

By building this satellite infrastructure, Apple has recently brought Roadside Assistance via satellite to connect users with AAA- if they are having car trouble while outside of Wi-Fi and cellular coverage.

Roadside Assistance via satellite is available in the US and it has for free for almost two years. The feature will be activated, starting with the new iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, or iPhone 14 Pro. This satellite service requires iOS 17.

ALSO READ: How to optimize your online business with PhonePe and Shopify apps?

ALSO READ: Looking for a cheaper Samsung foldable smartphone? Here's what the Korean giant has to say

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News