Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Looking for a cheaper Samsung foldable smartphone? Here's what the Korean giant has to say

Looking for a cheaper Samsung foldable smartphone? Here's what the Korean giant has to say

Samsung was reported to bring the affordable smartphones, which was later denied by the Korean tech giant. The company said that they have no plans to launch the cheaper variant of their premium foldable handsets.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 13:39 IST
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, galaxy Z fold, Galaxy Z flip
Image Source : FILE Looking for a cheaper Samsung foldable smartphone

In recent speculations, Samsung's 2024 lineup hinted at the introduction of budget foldable smartphones which were speculated for a long time. Many have even stated that the new budget-friendly smartphone will be priced at around USD 400 to USD 500 (which is around Rs 33000 to Rs 41,000). The budget is basically something which stands under the mid-range segment. But it's all about the rumours, and Samsung has officially refused the rumours and has denied any plans for the mid-range foldable handset.

Samsung’s official statement 

As per the report by Korea JoongAng Daily, Samsung’s spokesperson clarified in a statement by saying, "We don't plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless."

This dismisses the earlier reports which further suggest the release of Fan Edition versions of the foldable smartphones after the launch of the Galaxy Z 6 series- Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Galaxy Z FE: Can we expect the speculated device by 2024?

On the basis of the prior rumours of a more affordable Galaxy Z foldable device, which will potentially be named the Galaxy Z FE (which will be the fan edition), Samsung's spokesperson has further dismissed these speculations and has emphasised that no decisions were made on the matter.

ALSO READ: NASA and ISRO collaborate to launch NISAR Mission for mapping the globe | Here are the deets

Market expectations

As per the previous reports from the market research firm TrendForce which hinted at Samsung's plans for introducing competitive foldable phones in the mid-range market, this would help in enhancing accessibility and a number of suggestions state that the smartphone will be priced at around USD 400 to USD 500 which will make it the most affordable foldable technology.

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S24+ outpaces S23 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S24+ outpaces S23 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series with 5,100mAh battery, Screen Recorder and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series with 5,100mAh battery, Screen Recorder and more

OnePlus and Realme exit Indian TV manufacturing and sales: Here's why

OnePlus and Realme exit Indian TV manufacturing and sales: Here's why

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 now available in India: Check price, key specs, and how it works

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 now available in India: Check price, key specs, and how it works

Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor with four screen access

Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor with four screen access

How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response? Tips and tricks

How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response? Tips and tricks

Samsung's 'Live Call Translate' feature - These phones will get AI power

Samsung's 'Live Call Translate' feature - These phones will get AI power

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Launch date, expected features, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Launch date, expected features, and more

Diwali offers you can't miss from leading tech brands: Check now

Diwali offers you can't miss from leading tech brands: Check now

Samsung launches ‘Gauss’ its own generative AI model

Samsung launches ‘Gauss’ its own generative AI model

Samsung has denied the mid-range foldables smartphone launch, which certainly clarifies the current product strategy, and further reaffirms a commitment towards the high-end technology in its foldable lineup from the tech player.

ALSO READ: Government's urgent alert: Android 13 users face critical security risks – Learn how to safeguard your device

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News