Looking for a cheaper Samsung foldable smartphone? Here's what the Korean giant has to say

In recent speculations, Samsung's 2024 lineup hinted at the introduction of budget foldable smartphones which were speculated for a long time. Many have even stated that the new budget-friendly smartphone will be priced at around USD 400 to USD 500 (which is around Rs 33000 to Rs 41,000). The budget is basically something which stands under the mid-range segment. But it's all about the rumours, and Samsung has officially refused the rumours and has denied any plans for the mid-range foldable handset.

Samsung’s official statement

As per the report by Korea JoongAng Daily, Samsung’s spokesperson clarified in a statement by saying, "We don't plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless."

This dismisses the earlier reports which further suggest the release of Fan Edition versions of the foldable smartphones after the launch of the Galaxy Z 6 series- Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Galaxy Z FE: Can we expect the speculated device by 2024?

On the basis of the prior rumours of a more affordable Galaxy Z foldable device, which will potentially be named the Galaxy Z FE (which will be the fan edition), Samsung's spokesperson has further dismissed these speculations and has emphasised that no decisions were made on the matter.

Market expectations

As per the previous reports from the market research firm TrendForce which hinted at Samsung's plans for introducing competitive foldable phones in the mid-range market, this would help in enhancing accessibility and a number of suggestions state that the smartphone will be priced at around USD 400 to USD 500 which will make it the most affordable foldable technology.

Samsung has denied the mid-range foldables smartphone launch, which certainly clarifies the current product strategy, and further reaffirms a commitment towards the high-end technology in its foldable lineup from the tech player.

