Government's urgent alert: Android 13 users face critical security risks – Learn how to safeguard your device

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is operating in India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has recently issued a critical warning for the devices which are running on the older Android version. The warning focuses on the devices majorly running on the older variant of Android 13 and below. The official advisory underscores multiple vulnerabilities in the Android operating system that pose significant risks to users.

Risk assessment and potential result

CERT-In has reportedly classified the discovered vulnerabilities within the Android OS which states 'CRITICAL,' indicating the severe repercussions. The government has further warned that these vulnerabilities could enable the attackers to execute their code on the smartphone or tablet, gaining elevated privileges, accessing sensitive user information and even causing a denial of service (DoS) situation.

Devices like tablets and smartphones will have to be cautious

As per the CERT-In, the highlighted vulnerabilities have been primarily impacting the Android devices which are running on the older versions of the OS- majorly Android versions 11, 12, 12L, and 13.

These vulnerabilities are not confined to a single component, but they are reportedly dispersed across critical elements like Google Play system updates, Framework, System and components associated with various hardware manufacturers.

Google's response and urgent actions

In retaliation to the same, Google has released an update for the Android OS which has been addressing these major critical vulnerabilities. Users are advised to update their handsets immediately and implement the necessary security measures to safeguard their smart devices and personal information.

What protective measures should be taken for the smartphone users?

Immediately applying the Apply security patches

For the potential active exploitation, users will have the urge to promptly apply the security patches with the OS updation. These patches have been designed to specifically address the identified vulnerabilities and enhance the device security.

Update your Android OS

Users need to update the Android OS as it is one of the most crucial ways to keep themselves safe and bug-free. This could also ensure access to the latest security features and improvements, along with securing the device against any jeopardy.

Carefully download the app

Be extra cautious when you are downloading and installing the apps, especially when you are downloading it from unofficial sources, besides Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

We suggest you kindly stick to the trusted app stores and you must be alert in giving permissions too.

App Permission: Be cautions

You need to be extra cautious while reviewing the apps and managing the permissions, nullifying those which look unnecessary for any app's basic function.

Backup your data

You will have to regularly back up your data for external sources and cloud storage to safeguard valuable information in case of unexpected incidents.

