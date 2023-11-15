Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to optimize your online business with PhonePe and Shopify apps?

PhonePe, a payment gateway has integrated Shopify for enhanced e-commerce transactions in the nation. In the digital landscape, having an online store is a non-negotiable essential for running any business. The key to a successful e-commerce venture has two fundamental elements- an efficient commerce platform and a robust payment gateway.

PhonePe’s main role

PhonePe Payment Gateway (PG) has built an integration with Shopify recently. This combination aims to provide reliable payment options for online businesses, which further emphasizes the critical role of a reliable payment gateway in the e-commerce segment.

PhonePe PG: How trusted is the solution?

PhonePe PG claimed to have established itself as a reliable and preferred choice for businesses which are looking for seamless online transactions.

With a trusted reputation and a strong commitment to security, PhonePe carries confidence in millions of businesses across the nation. It comes with an efficient design which enables Shopify merchants to focus on their business activities while using PhonePe to handle the technical aspects of payment processing.

Ankit Gaur, Head of Payment Gateway and Online Merchants at PhonePe, said that the company’s superiority in the UPI market, by boasting over 50% market share by value.

Shopify’s collaboration with PhonePe will merge the strengths of both platforms, and it has been enhancing the payment experience for consumers.

Shopify's contribution to the PhonePe partnership

Shopify has brought its user-friendly interface and it has extensive features to the table.

This enables the online business partners to have a visual shop face which aligns with their brand identity, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.

PhonePe PG and Shopify claim to bring swift time setup and hassle-free operations. Both platforms have prioritized the user experience, by providing responsive designs for mobile devices and ensuring a smooth shopping experience regardless of the customer's use.

Advantages of PhonePe PG usage by Shopify Merchants

PhonePe PG has benefitted businesses considering integration, which further includes being trusted by millions of users across the country, by offering multiple payment methods, effortless integration, scalability for businesses of all sizes, and providing a powerful, centralized and user-friendly dashboard for data and analytics.

How will it empower e-commerce with PhonePe PG?

By choosing PhonePe PG, Shopify merchants will gain access to enhanced customer experiences, and potential growth opportunities along with a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital payment landscape.

