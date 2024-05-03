PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya on May 5, file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, as part of campaign for Lok Sabha election 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, Tuesday. The Prime Minister will visit his parliamentary constituency on May 13 to hold a massive roadshow and file his nomination on May 14. This is going to be the third time when PM Modi will contest the election from Varanasi. The Prime Minister became MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014.

Prior to filing his nomination from Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit Ayodhya on May 5. He will offer prayers at the Ram Temple and hold a massive roadshow in the city.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Ayodhya after performing 'Pran Pratishtha' -- Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony -- on January 22.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes.

In 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the election office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Modi, who won Varanasi in 2014 and 2019, will contest the elections from the Lok Sabha seat for the third time.

"It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of 'pradhan sevak' Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 (seats)," said Shah while addressing a meeting of party workers after the inauguration.

"We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household. We also have to take the promise of developed India made by Narendra Modi," he added.

Polling in Varanasi will be held in the last phase (seventh) of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on June 1. Results will be declared on June 4.

ALSO READ | Why did Congress field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and not Amethi? Know here