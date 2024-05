Updated on: May 03, 2024 14:45 IST

Confirmed! Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, KL Sharma from Amethi in LS Polls 2024

After a long wait, Congress finally announced its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats. Rahul Gandhi has ducked the fight against Smriti Irani in Amethi as he will contest from Rae Bareli. Watch to know more!